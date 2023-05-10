WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Bad Bunny To Wrestle At WWE SummerSlam 2023?

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 10, 2023

Bad Bunny To Wrestle At WWE SummerSlam 2023?

During an interview with UnSKripted, Savio Vega who recently made a surprise return at WWE Backlash 2023 revealed that there are talks of having Bad Bunny wrestle a match at this year’s WWE SummerSlam. Vega said:

"This kid has two full matches. One at WrestleMania, and this singles match against Damian Priest. He’s natural. You know, they take him step by step all the way to the end, but he has the mentality. He has the power, he’s hungry for that. He loves it, he wants to make it good… He has it, and I hear they’re maybe talking about SummerSlam for him. I don’t know. They know what they’re going to do. But Bad Bunny hit the ball out of the park."

#wwe #bad bunny #savio vega #summerslam

