Road Dogg Reveals He "Never Liked Women’s Wrestling" Until He Saw One Key Match

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 10, 2023

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg has revealed he was never a fan of women’s wrestling until he saw former WWE Superstar Paige and Emma in the ring.

During his Oh You Didn’t Know podcast, Road Dogg explained: 

“I was a huge fan of Paige. Watching her and Emma wrestle one time was the first time I really understood and got [women’s wrestling]. I don’t know, maybe it’s just sexism, but I never liked women’s wrestling. When I saw them wrestle — the effort they put forth, the athleticism and psychology they put into it, totally changed my mind right then and there on women’s wrestling.”

Are you a fan of women's wrestling?

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #wwe #road dogg #brian james #paige #emma

