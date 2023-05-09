Production Notes On Cody Rhodes & Brock Lesnar Segment From WWE Raw

Fightful Select is reporting some production notes on last night’s WWE RAW.

During the Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar segment WWE was heavily piping in audio for the Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes segment. There was some annoyance concerning this among fans on social media, and a number of people backstage felt the same feeling it was unnecessary.

Fightful added that Brock Lesnar was disguised along with two other large stagehands to get him ringside for his appearance when he attacked Cody Rhodes and challenged him to a fight at Night of Champions. The reports notes the stagehands "pushed a trunk ringside" in order to hide Lesnar.