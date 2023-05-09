Production Notes On Cody Rhodes & Brock Lesnar Segment From WWE Raw

Fightful Select is reporting some production notes on last night’s WWE RAW.
During the Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar segment WWE was heavily piping in audio for the Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes segment. There was some annoyance concerning this among fans on social media, and a number of people backstage felt the same feeling it was unnecessary.
Fightful added that Brock Lesnar was disguised along with two other large stagehands to get him ringside for his appearance when he attacked Cody Rhodes and challenged him to a fight at Night of Champions. The reports notes the stagehands "pushed a trunk ringside" in order to hide Lesnar.
⚡ Latest On If WWE Plans To Cut Talent Under Endeavor
The acquisition of WWE by The Endeavor Group is due to be completed later this year and many have speculated if the new owner plans to make [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin May 09, 2023 01:54PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com