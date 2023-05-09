WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Production Notes On Cody Rhodes & Brock Lesnar Segment From WWE Raw

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 09, 2023

Production Notes On Cody Rhodes & Brock Lesnar Segment From WWE Raw

Fightful Select is reporting some production notes on last night’s WWE RAW.

During the Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar segment WWE was heavily piping in audio for the Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes segment. There was some annoyance concerning this among fans on social media, and a number of people backstage felt the same feeling it was unnecessary.

Fightful added that Brock Lesnar was disguised along with two other large stagehands to get him ringside for his appearance when he attacked Cody Rhodes and challenged him to a fight at Night of Champions. The reports notes the stagehands "pushed a trunk ringside" in order to hide Lesnar.

Latest On If WWE Plans To Cut Talent Under Endeavor

The acquisition of WWE by The Endeavor Group is due to be completed later this year and many have speculated if the new owner plans to make [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin May 09, 2023 01:54PM

Source: Fightful Select
Tags: #wwe #brock lesnar #cody rhodes #raw

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81934/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer