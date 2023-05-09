Latest On If WWE Plans To Cut Talent Under Endeavor

The acquisition of WWE by The Endeavor Group is due to be completed later this year and many have speculated if the new owner plans to make cuts to talent

During the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer addressed the possibility of talent cuts and if he could see WWE releasing Drew McIntyre before he quits. McIntyre and WWE are reportedly far apart on money for a new deal with his contract expiring at the end of this year.

“I would doubt it, but it’s always a possibility. They haven’t talked about doing cuts with talent. They haven’t really said. They’ve said production, and they’ve said creative there’s gonna be no cuts. There’s gonna be lots of cuts in office people. I don’t anticipate cuts with talent. I don’t think with Drew. I’m going to say no,” Meltzer said.



