Failed WWE Drug Tests Reportedly Don’t Apply To Brock Lesnar

A new report has reveled that the WWE drug policy doesn’t apply to Brock Lesnar.

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer explained how rules have been bent for Lesnar in the past which hasn't always been the case for other talent:

“Billy Gunn, if you remember when he was working for WWE, he was a coach and he did a powerlifting meet and in the powerlifting meet he tested positive for steroids and he got fired for that. Brock Lesnar did UFC, was an active wrestler – Billy was not even an active wrestler – he tested positive, it wasn’t for steroids, but he failed a drug test and the response from WWE was the drug policy doesn’t apply to Brock Lesnar.

“I was amazed they told me that because I asked you know Brock just failed a drug test and in commission states in theory he should be suspended from commission states that regulate wrestling because that’s the rules. One year they actually had WrestleMania and Brock was in it and it put the commission in a bind because Brock was suspended. But they had to pretend they didn’t know or they had to Mickey Mouse things but it was an embarrassing thing for the commission because obviously Brock wasn’t gonna be banned from doing WrestleMania but he would have been banned from doing a fight.

“[…] The rules for Brock Lesnar are different across the board and not just because he can be on any brand at any time and that’s just how it is.”