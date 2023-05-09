Why WWE Premium Live Event Return To Puerto Rico Looks Unlikely

WWE Backlash 2023 was the first premium live event from Puerto Rico in eighteen years, although it seems, for now, unlikely the company will return anytime soon.

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer explained why Puerto Rico is unlikely to host regular events.

“The thing is, they’re only going to come if they get paid to come. So, that’s up to how much the tourism board wants to pay. And usually, when it comes to this type of thing. Everything is different. Generally speaking, if they want to bring you in, if the tourism board brings you in, they’re not going to bring you in every year. They’re going to use their money to bring in another act…they’re going to use their money on another act next year, it won’t always be WWE.

“For them to do a pay-per-view generally, and London is the exception, because when they go to London they’re not getting paid by a tourism board, they just feel like it’s time to do it. But for them to come and do this, they’re going to have to be paid. They will go down there and do a house show, but for them to do a pay-per-view, they’re going to want a million and a half dollars or whatever. That was what the rate was here. They got paid a million and half dollars by the tourism board to come in.”