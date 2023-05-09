WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Booker T Fires Back At Criticism Of New WWE World Heavyweight Title

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 09, 2023

The tournament to crown a new WWE World Heavyweight Champion is underway, but one former World Champion and WWE Hall of Famer has fired back at those who have criticized the newly established title.

During his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T took issue with those who view the title as a secondary one to the title held by Reigns:

“I don’t look at it that way, I just don’t, I just can’t, you know, find myself looking at the title being a secondary title or anything like that. I think pulling the trigger and separating the championship and making, you know, one (for one) brand, one for the other, I think that’s good for everybody.

“People saying that this is a secondary championship, they’ve never been in that position where they were bestowed upon them the title of champion. World champion. That right there for a young kid in this business is something that he dreams of forever.”

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #wwe #booker t

