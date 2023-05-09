WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

First Matches Confirmed For WWE Night of Champions 2023

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 09, 2023

First Matches Confirmed For WWE Night of Champions 2023

The first couple of matches for the upcoming WWE Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia have been set for the premium live event which takes place on May 27 from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The event will air on Peacock and WWE Network:

- WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. TBA
- Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes

Failed WWE Drug Tests Reportedly Don’t Apply To Brock Lesnar

A new report has reveled that the WWE drug policy doesn’t apply to Brock Lesnar. During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Mel [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin May 09, 2023 08:49AM


Tags: #wwe #night of champions #saudi arabia

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81929/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer