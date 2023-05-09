First Matches Confirmed For WWE Night of Champions 2023

The first couple of matches for the upcoming WWE Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia have been set for the premium live event which takes place on May 27 from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The event will air on Peacock and WWE Network:
- WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. TBA
- Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes
⚡ Failed WWE Drug Tests Reportedly Don’t Apply To Brock Lesnar
A new report has reveled that the WWE drug policy doesn’t apply to Brock Lesnar. During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Mel [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin May 09, 2023 08:49AM
