Backstage Reaction To Bad Bunny's Performance At WWE Backlash 2023

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 07, 2023

The backstage reaction to Bad Bunny's WWE Backlash ‘San Juan Street Fight’ against Damian Priest has been revealed.

A report from inside source WRKD Wrestling on Twitter reveals there were Superstars lined up behind the curtain after the match to celebrate the match:

“In case it wasn’t apparent, Bad Bunny’s (@sanbenito) #Backlash match absolutely exceeded expectations backstage with many superstars lined up at Gorilla to celebrate with him.

“There’s hopes backstage in using him in some form for #SummerSlam.”