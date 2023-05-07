WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Backstage Reaction To Bad Bunny's Performance At WWE Backlash 2023

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 07, 2023

The backstage reaction to Bad Bunny's WWE Backlash ‘San Juan Street Fight’ against Damian Priest has been revealed.

A report from inside source WRKD Wrestling on Twitter reveals there were Superstars lined up behind the curtain after the match to celebrate the match:

“In case it wasn’t apparent, Bad Bunny’s (@sanbenito) #Backlash match absolutely exceeded expectations backstage with many superstars lined up at Gorilla to celebrate with him.

“There’s hopes backstage in using him in some form for #SummerSlam.”

— Ben Jordan Kerin May 07, 2023 05:48AM

 


