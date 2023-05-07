Latest On Carlito Returning To WWE

Cartlio returning to WWE has long been rumored but it might finally actually be happening.

Carlito made a surprise return at WWE Backlash 2023 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Prior to this he last appeared during the Men's 2021 Royal Rumble.

He would go on to wrestle one more match the night after RR and won a match on RAW. At the time WWE wanted to sign him to a deal to work as a coach as well as wrestle from time to time.

Carltio is reported to have declined previous offers and returned to working for independent promotions and for WWC in Puerto Rico.

A new post by insider @BoozerRasslin on Twitter, is reporting that Carlito might sign a contract with WWE this time. Boozer tweeted:

He just might accept it this time.

"Carlito been offered a lot of times a contract the saw him with some TV time and stories + coaching. He kept declining all the time. But i guess its time he knows whats right for him. He can be useful 🙏🏼"