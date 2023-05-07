WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Latest On Carlito Returning To WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 07, 2023

Latest On Carlito Returning To WWE

Cartlio returning to WWE has long been rumored but it might finally actually be happening.

Carlito made a surprise return at WWE Backlash 2023 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Prior to this he last appeared during the Men's 2021 Royal Rumble.

He would go on to wrestle one more match the night after RR and won a match on RAW. At the time WWE wanted to sign him to a deal to work as a coach as well as wrestle from time to time.

Carltio is reported to have declined previous offers and returned to working for independent promotions and for WWC in Puerto Rico.

A new post by insider @BoozerRasslin on Twitter, is reporting that Carlito might sign a contract with WWE this time. Boozer tweeted:

He just might accept it this time.

"Carlito been offered a lot of times a contract the saw him with some TV time and stories + coaching. He kept declining all the time. But i guess its time he knows whats right for him. He can be useful 🙏🏼"


Tags: #wwe #backlash #carlito

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81918/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer