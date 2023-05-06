WWE Legends Savio Vega and Carlito Colón Appear at WWE Backlash

At tonight's WWE Backlash pay-per-view event, WWE legends Savio Vega and Carlito Colón made appearances during the Bad Bunny-Damian Priest match.
Savio Vega is here in Puerto Rico at #WWEBacklash to take out The Judgment Day! pic.twitter.com/mBuFevlENZ— WWE (@WWE) May 7, 2023
The roof just blew off for the return of CARLITO in Puerto Rico at #WWEBacklash!!!— WWE (@WWE) May 7, 2023
Now that ... THAT's cool! 🍎🍏 pic.twitter.com/WPBQ5DzbHl
