WWE Legends Savio Vega and Carlito Colón Appear at WWE Backlash

Posted By: Caylon Knox on May 06, 2023

At tonight's WWE Backlash pay-per-view event, WWE legends Savio Vega and Carlito Colón made appearances during the Bad Bunny-Damian Priest match.

Click here to read the detailed coverage of Bunny vs. Priest.

 

WWE Backlash Live Results & Coverage (May 6, 2023)

The following results are courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com: WWE BACKLASH RESULTS (5/6/2023) The "WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together." ope [...]

— Caylon Knox May 06, 2023 08:35PM


Tags: #wwe #wwe backlash #results #savio vega #carlito #carlito colon

