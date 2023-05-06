Bad Bunny Defeats Damian Priest at WWE Backlash

In what was a very crowd-pleasing matchup, Bad Bunny defeated his former tag team partner Damian Priest at tonight's WWE Backlash pay-per-view event.

Match results courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com:

San Juan Street Fight

Bad Bunny vs. Damian Priest

A lengthy video package looking at the entire history, start all the way through today, of The Judgment Day. We then shoot back inside the show venue for tonight where Michael Cole and Corey Graves inform us it's time for the first-half of our double main event for tonight.

With that said, the elaborate video package telling the story leading up to the first-ever San Juan Street Fight airs. Bad Bunny of the LWO goes one-on-one against Damian Priest of The Judgment Day next.

When the package wraps up, The Judgment Day theme hits and out comes Damian Priest as Michael Cole informs us that he is wearing the same vest that he wore when he teamed up with Bad Bunny a couple of years ago at WrestleMania.

He settles inside the ring and his music dies down. Priest awaits the arrival of his opponent and the hometown hero in San Juan, Puerto Rico, multiple-time Grammy award winner Bad Bunny. The chants begin as there is a lull between the end of Priest's theme and start of Bad Bunny's.

When the music for Bad Bunny finally hits the crowd erupts with a deafening roar. He emerges and the fans loudly sing along with his theme in a scene that would make Chris Jericho jealous. Fireworks and pyro explodes and the crowd noise gets even louder as he heads to the ring.

Bad Bunny stops and walks back to the entrance. He pulls a sheet off a grocery cart and heads to the ring with it filled with chairs, Kendo sticks and trash cans. He looks all business as he makes his way to the squared circle with the fans loudly singing his music.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. This has big fight feel all over it. Bad Bunny immediately takes it to Priest coming out the gate, hitting a Michinoku Driver on him for a close near fall. He wears him out with a Kendo stick but then Priest takes over.

Priest manhandles Bad Bunny for a bit and snaps and breaks the Kendo stick over his own knee before again taking it to the much smaller Bad Bunny. Priest continues to dominate, hitting his South of Heaven choke-slam for a near fall attempt. It might have been over there, but Priest pulled Bunny up in favor of beating on him some more.

Damian heads out and pulls out a Kendo stick, stopping to smack it on the steel steps a few times. He heads back in the ring as the commentators joke about Priest "hunting wabbit ... be vewy-vewy qwiet." Priest decides he doesn't need a weapon, runs and dives through the ropes into a chair shot to the face from Bunny.

Bunny gets a Kendo stick and heads in and starts whacking Priest with it until Priest bull-rushes forward to stop him. Bunny fights back and hits a tornado DDT off the ropes before clotheslining him out to the floor. He soaks in the crowd noise and then heads to the top-rope, where he hits a big splash to the floor.

On the floor, Bad Bunny gets two trash can lids and starts whacking the p*ss out of Priest with both of them. He picks up another Kendo stick and plays to the crowd before heading into the ring and blasting Priest with it over and over again.

Eventually Priest catches it and shucks Bad Bunny to the mat. Bad Bunny runs and jumps on Priest in the corner and then hooks him for a big Falcon Arrow / Broken Arrow for another close near fall attempt.

Damian waves things off and goes to walk away as Graves speculates that his nose might be busted. He flips off the crowd and heads to the back. Bad Bunny grabs a trash can and runs after him, but Priest turns around and big boots it into his face -- hard.

He grabs a Kendo stick and begins whacking the hell out of Bad Bunny with it at ringside. Priest throws Bunny over the barricade into the time-keepers area. They fight over to some production equipment where Priest puts Bunny on a giant crate and climbs up after him.

The two trade shots way up there and then Priest hits a Broken Arrow of his own off the crate, with her and Bad Bunny crashing through more production equipment down below as the crowd goes absolutely bonkers and a bunch of replays are shown.

Adam Pearce and other officials rush to the scene and try and call it off, but Damian Priest says Bad Bunny's not done, because he's not done. He picks his lifeless body up and carries him back to the ringside area, where he dumps him on the floor and starts taunting him before blasting him with kicks.

Priest ends up missing a big kick and blasts the steel ring post. He points to his ankle / foot to the ref but it doesn't matter because Bad Bunny is back in the ring whacking it with a Kendo stick.

Priest shucks him off and tries catching him with a big boot but Bad Bunny yanks and twists the leg of Priest. Priest yells out in pain and tells the ref he's not sure if he's okay. Bad Bunny wraps it around the steel ring post over and over again.

Bad Bunny pulls out a giant chain. Priest pleads with him as he ties it around his leg on the ring post. He heads over and grabs a steel chair and proceeds to smash it into Priest's injured leg over and over again.

He heads into the ring with it and Priest begs off. Bunny stops and looks around. He looks down at Priest, who up-kicks him and then gets up and hobbles on one leg with a chair of his own. He can't use it before Bunny blasts Priest with a blatant low blow, which is legal in this one.

He grabs the chair but out runs The Judgment Day. They beat Bunny down and put the boots to him. Rey Mysterio sprints down to an enormous pop and he hits the ring like a bat out of hell. The Judgment Day end up guzzling him up.

The theme for Carlito plays and the crowd goes absolutely insane as he runs down to the ring and helps Rey Mysterio and Bad Bunny clean house of The Judgment Day crew. He pulls out an apple and takes a big bite as the crowd goes insane.

Dom hits him from behind. Rey hits him with a 6-1-9 and Carlito spits the apple in his face. Rey and Carlito run The Judgment Day off and then Savio Vega's theme hits and he comes out in his ring gear to a scary, scary loud pop.

The LWO theme hits and they and Savio and Carlito all beat down The Judgment Day, We see a stand off between Finn Balor and Savio Vega in the aisle and the crowd goes nuts as Savio takes it to Finn. Moments later, we see Bad Bunny finish off Priest for the win. The LWO, Carlito and Savio Vega have a big post-match celebration with Bad Bunny as the crowd goes insane. Very cool stuff here.

Winner: Bad Bunny

