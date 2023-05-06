Another Network Reportedly Interested In Broadcasting WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown could have a new broadcasting if the company decided to leave FOX.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, it has been noted that NBC is interested in acquiring TV rights for SmackDown. The show currently airs every Friday on FOX, but the company will soon be negotiating television rights.

Meltzer said:

“I know that there was talk of NBC getting SmackDown.

“There’s been no official negotiations but I have absolutely heard the idea of NBC being interested as far as the idea of getting everything and putting SmackDown on the network. That does make sense.

“Will they do it? I don’t know. They have their own Friday night stuff that’s been around for years and years, we’ll see.

“That wouldn’t surprise me if NBC takes everything and puts SmackDown on.”