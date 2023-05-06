Update On Colby Corino Joining WWE

WWE has not signed a single wrestler in 2023 and this is because the company is in the middle of an "unofficial hiring freeze" since their sale to Endeavor.

The freeze has meant a number of free agents have been unable to communicate with WWE and some have signed elsewhere.

Colby Corino, son of current WWE trainer and ring veteran Steve Corino was rumored to be joining WWE after finishing his commitments with the NWA earlier this year and while some sources reported he was signed that is not the case.

A new report from Bodyslam reveals Colby is a free agent and while WWE offered him a contract it was never signed due to the "hiring freeze" currently in place.

Corino was originally set to report to the WWE Performance Center by March.

It remains unclear if Corino will resume his talks with the company and nobody knows right now when the freeze on bringing in new talent will end.