WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Final Card For Tonight's WWE Backlash 2023

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 06, 2023

Final Card For Tonight's WWE Backlash 2023

WWE Backlash 2023 takes place tonight from the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico, that will air on Peacock.

Below is the final card:

Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes

Street Fight
Bad Bunny vs. Damian Priest

Six-Man Tag Team Match
WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens, and Matt Riddle vs. The Bloodline (The Usos and Solo Sikoa)

WWE United States Championship Match
Austin Theory (champion) vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Bronson Reed

Seth Rollins vs. Omos

WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match
Rhea Ripley (champion) vs. Zelina Vega

WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match
Bianca Belair (champion) vs. IYO SKY


Tags: #wwe #backlash

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81899/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer