Final Card For Tonight's WWE Backlash 2023

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 06, 2023

WWE Backlash 2023 takes place tonight from the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico, that will air on Peacock.

Below is the final card:



Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes

Street Fight

Bad Bunny vs. Damian Priest

Six-Man Tag Team Match

WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens, and Matt Riddle vs. The Bloodline (The Usos and Solo Sikoa)

WWE United States Championship Match

Austin Theory (champion) vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Bronson Reed

Seth Rollins vs. Omos

WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match

Rhea Ripley (champion) vs. Zelina Vega

WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match

Bianca Belair (champion) vs. IYO SKY