Final Card For Tonight's WWE Backlash 2023

WWE Backlash 2023 takes place tonight from the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico, that will air on Peacock.
Below is the final card:
Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes
Street Fight
Bad Bunny vs. Damian Priest
Six-Man Tag Team Match
WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens, and Matt Riddle vs. The Bloodline (The Usos and Solo Sikoa)
WWE United States Championship Match
Austin Theory (champion) vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Bronson Reed
Seth Rollins vs. Omos
WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match
Rhea Ripley (champion) vs. Zelina Vega
WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match
Bianca Belair (champion) vs. IYO SKY
