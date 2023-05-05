WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Latest On Why Matt Cardona Is Finished With IMPACT Wrestling

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 05, 2023

Matt Cardona is reportedly done with IMPACT Wrestling now.

Fightful Select is reporting that Cardona had been working on a handshake agreement with IMPACT for the last two years, however, when they offered him a contract to stay on with guaranteed dates they couldn't reach an agreement.

Cardona first joined IMPACT Wrestling in 2021 and he also had a brief stint on AEW television. 

Fightful added it is not out of the question for Cardona to return to the company in the future. There has also been a lot of speculation WWE is interested in bringing him back. Cardona is married to WWE’s Chelsea Green

