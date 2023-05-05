Latest On Why Matt Cardona Is Finished With IMPACT Wrestling

Matt Cardona is reportedly done with IMPACT Wrestling now.
Fightful Select is reporting that Cardona had been working on a handshake agreement with IMPACT for the last two years, however, when they offered him a contract to stay on with guaranteed dates they couldn't reach an agreement.
Cardona first joined IMPACT Wrestling in 2021 and he also had a brief stint on AEW television.
Fightful added it is not out of the question for Cardona to return to the company in the future. There has also been a lot of speculation WWE is interested in bringing him back. Cardona is married to WWE’s Chelsea Green
⚡ Trinity Reveals Why She Suddenly Walked Out Of WWE Last Year
During a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, former WWE Superstar Naomi now Trinity spoke about her sudden WWE departure and why she wa [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin May 03, 2023 03:20PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com