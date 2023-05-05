Latest On Why Matt Cardona Is Finished With IMPACT Wrestling

Matt Cardona is reportedly done with IMPACT Wrestling now.

Fightful Select is reporting that Cardona had been working on a handshake agreement with IMPACT for the last two years, however, when they offered him a contract to stay on with guaranteed dates they couldn't reach an agreement.

Cardona first joined IMPACT Wrestling in 2021 and he also had a brief stint on AEW television.

Fightful added it is not out of the question for Cardona to return to the company in the future. There has also been a lot of speculation WWE is interested in bringing him back. Cardona is married to WWE’s Chelsea Green