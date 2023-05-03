WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Trinity Reveals Why She Suddenly Walked Out Of WWE Last Year

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 03, 2023

Trinity Reveals Why She Suddenly Walked Out Of WWE Last Year

During a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, former WWE Superstar Naomi now Trinity spoke about her sudden WWE departure and why she walked out of RAW last year with Sasha Banks. Trinity said:

“That’s what I meant when I said everything was a blessing in disguise because I was really going through a lot. I felt very stagnant and I wasn’t happy. Ultimately, I left that day because of the way I was talked to and handled. Everything kind of just broke me that day. It had nothing to do with anything else, anybody else. That was just it. I had to.

“To go through all the backlash and the negativity and the lies and the rumors and then to also kind of just feel lost, it broke me. It was probably the lowest I’ve ever felt in my life.

But going through that made me reset and face it head on and figure out how to learn from this experience and grow from it [and] just find myself again in all of it. I’m extremely happy now and really thankful for this opportunity to show that you haven’t seen me at my best yet.”

Tags: #impact #impact wrestling #impactonaxs #wwe #naomi #trinity

