Major U.S. City Preparing To Bid For WWE Royal Rumble 2024

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 might be heading to Florida!
Orlando is reportedly preparing a bid that would see the annual WWE return for the first time since 2016, and the first time in the state of Florida since it was held in St. Petersburg during the pandemic.
The Orlando Business Journal notes reports that the Tourist Development Tax Sports Incentive Committee is seeking around $850,000 in order for the Greater Orlando Sports Commission to make the bid for the event.
Should the event be hosted in Orlando, it is projected the Royal Rumble could “brings the potential of nearly $28 million in economic impact, 40,000 hotel room nights and more than 53,000 attendees”.
Jason Siegel (President and CEO of the Greater Orlando Sports Commission) commented:
"We have a long history of hosting major marquee WWE events in Orlando, and we are hopeful that our friends at WWE select Orlando to host Royal Rumble in 2024."
