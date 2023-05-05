WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Another Possible 2024 Royal Rumble Host City Revealed

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 05, 2023

It was recently reported that Orlando, Florida was looking to place a bid to host next year’s 2024 Royal Rumble event.

Although Orlando would like to host it there will be many other cities that will likely place bids and they'll all have to fight for the attention of WWE.

A report from Fightful Select reveals one of the other cities that wants the big event is Tampa Bay, who are "very interested" and last hosting the event all the way back in 1995, with the main match being won by Shawn Michaels.

