WWE Announces Additional New Canadian Dates

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 05, 2023

WWE issued the following:

Tickets On Sale Next Friday, May 12

STAMFORD, Conn., May 5, 2023 – WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced additional live events in Canada as part of the company’s 2023 touring schedule. Tickets go on sale next Friday, May 12 at 10 a.m.

The schedule includes:

Saturday, August 19: WWE Supershow – Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario

Sunday, August 20: WWE Supershow – Place Bell in Laval, Quebec

Monday, August 21: Raw®– Centre Videotron in Quebec City, Quebec

Additionally, tickets for the following events, which were previously announced, are currently on sale:

Friday, August 11: SmackDown® – Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta

Monday, August 14: Raw – Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Friday, August 18: SmackDown – Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Tickets for all events listed above are available via Ticketmaster.