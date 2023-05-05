WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Announces Additional New Canadian Dates

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 05, 2023

WWE issued the following:

Tickets On Sale Next Friday, May 12

STAMFORD, Conn., May 5, 2023 – WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced additional live events in Canada as part of the company’s 2023 touring schedule. Tickets go on sale next Friday, May 12 at 10 a.m. 

The schedule includes:

Saturday, August 19: WWE Supershow – Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario
Sunday, August 20: WWE Supershow  – Place Bell in Laval, Quebec
Monday, August 21: Raw®– Centre Videotron in Quebec City, Quebec
Additionally, tickets for the following events, which were previously announced, are currently on sale:

Friday, August 11: SmackDown®  – Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta
Monday, August 14: Raw – Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
Friday, August 18: SmackDown – Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
Tickets for all events listed above are available via Ticketmaster.

Tags: #wwe #canada

