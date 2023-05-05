WWE Announces Additional New Canadian Dates

WWE issued the following:
Tickets On Sale Next Friday, May 12
STAMFORD, Conn., May 5, 2023 – WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced additional live events in Canada as part of the company’s 2023 touring schedule. Tickets go on sale next Friday, May 12 at 10 a.m.
The schedule includes:
Saturday, August 19: WWE Supershow – Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario
Sunday, August 20: WWE Supershow – Place Bell in Laval, Quebec
Monday, August 21: Raw®– Centre Videotron in Quebec City, Quebec
Additionally, tickets for the following events, which were previously announced, are currently on sale:
Friday, August 11: SmackDown® – Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta
Monday, August 14: Raw – Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
Friday, August 18: SmackDown – Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
Tickets for all events listed above are available via Ticketmaster.
⚡ Triple H Reveals How WWE Plans To Crown New World Heavyweight Champion
Triple H has revealed how WWE plans to crown the first WWE World Heavyweight Champion which will be exclusive to the RAW brand. During the [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin May 05, 2023 04:14PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com