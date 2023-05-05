Trinity Still Has Love For WWE And Is Thankful Her Time There

Trinity Fatu who recently signed with IMPACT Wrestling, (Naomi in WWE) took part in a new interview with Alfred Konuwa of Forbes. She had the following to say about still loving WWE:

"I don't ever wanna come off as angry, as bitter as mad. I don't feel any of that, you know? I mean, it was just a bad situation, crazy, crazy, crazy situation with a lot of layers to it. But I love WWE. I'm thankful for all the amazing years that I've been there, what they've given me, what they've given to my family, what career I've had. I wouldn't be able to do what I'm doing now without that foundation and what I've been able to do with them and being there.""But sometimes there's hiccups with the business and there's issues and problems and everything just came to a head, and sadly we had to deal with it publicly. I wish it was something that could have just been handled and taken care of privately. But I definitely think a lot will good will come from the situation and has been coming out of it. I do feel good with where I am right now."