Former WWE Tough Enough Winner Sara Lee’s Death Ruled To Be A Suicide

Former WWE Tough Enough winner Sara Lee passed away in 2022 and a report from her autopsy reveals her death was officially caused by suicide.

Sara was the co-winner of WWE Tough Enough 2015 alongside Josh Bredl. She didn't spend long with WWE and was released the following year.

Sara was just 30 when she took her life and was married to former WWE superstar Wesley Blake who she had three young children with.

The report via TMZ Sports reveals "Lee ingested a lethal combination of alcohol and pills." In addition Lee left "letters of intent at the scene" before her death.

Lee also had bruises and abrasions on her head and body at the time of her death which could have been from a fall or multiple falls while intoxicated.

WNS wishes her family all the very best.