Charlotte Flair Addresses Her Latest Absence From WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 04, 2023

Charlotte Flair is on leave from WWE once again as Flair missed most of 2022 after taking time off in May to get married and then had dental issues

During an interview Boardroom, Charlotte Flair talked about the company being acquired by the Endeavor Group and addressed her recent absence from WWE.

“For me, I went from having never any off-days to getting injured last year after WrestleMania and being off for seven months, and then now off again for a couple weeks for something that I needed to take care of, so it’s a blessing and a curse. Like, no one wants to be injured, but having that first time off for that extended amount of time, I think was definitely healthy for my mindset.”

It’s unclear how long her hiatus will be for.

Tags: #wwe #charlotte flair

