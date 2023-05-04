WWE Considering Adding New Member To The Judgment Day

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 04, 2023

The Judgment Day could soon add a fifth member to the group.

JD for JD is being discussed heavily. Not yet approved — Boozer 666 (@BoozerRasslin) May 4, 2023

During the 2023 WWE Draft, The Judgment Day were announced to be remaining WWE RAW.

According to the Boozer Rasslin Twitter which has a strong track record of late, The Judgment Day might be adding JD McDonagh to the group.

JD McDonagh was drafted to the RAW on Monday. McDonagh had his NXT farewell match this past Tuesday on NXT.

The Judgment Day will be in action during Backlash this Saturday with Priest vs. Bad Bunny in a San Juan Street Fight while Ripley defends her Smackdown Women’s Title against Zelina Vega.