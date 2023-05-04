WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Considering Adding New Member To The Judgment Day

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 04, 2023

WWE Considering Adding New Member To The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day could soon add a fifth member to the group.

During the 2023 WWE Draft, The Judgment Day were announced to be remaining WWE RAW.

According to the Boozer Rasslin Twitter which has a strong track record of late, The Judgment Day might be adding JD McDonagh to the group.

JD McDonagh was drafted to the RAW on Monday. McDonagh had his NXT farewell match this past Tuesday on NXT.

The Judgment Day will be in action during Backlash this Saturday with Priest vs. Bad Bunny in a San Juan Street Fight while Ripley defends her Smackdown Women’s Title against Zelina Vega.

The Headbangers Sign New Deal With WWE

Mosh and Thrasher of the 90s WWE tag team The Headbangers have signed a new deal with WWE. The former WWE tag team first joined WWE in 1996 [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin May 04, 2023 03:01PM


