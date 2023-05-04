WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
The Headbangers Sign New Deal With WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 04, 2023

The Headbangers Sign New Deal With WWE

Mosh and Thrasher of the 90s WWE tag team The Headbangers have signed a new deal with WWE.

The former WWE tag team first joined WWE in 1996 and remained with the company until 2000. During their run, they held the WWE Tag Team Titles once, while Thrasher was a one-time Hardcore Champion.

In 2016, they returned to SmackDown as heels for a short run. The Headbangers worked the SmackDown Tag Team Championship tournament, losing against Heath Slater and Rhyno in the first round. They also lost to the Usos in a Survivor Series qualifying match before having their last match on SmackDown 900.

Tags: #wwe #mosh #thrasher #the headbangers

