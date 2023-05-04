WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Announcer Welcomes Their First Baby

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 04, 2023

Pat McAfee and his wife have introduced their new baby to the world.

McAfee took to his Twitter account to announce the news. The couple were married on August 1, 2020. McAfee posted:

“Today’s a day that @MrsMcAfeeShow and I have been dreaming of.. I can’t wait to see where this foot gets to go beautiful girl. WE LOVE YOU. Baby and Momma are both healthy. Momma and I are floating with joy. This is amazing. Thanks for all of the good vibes.”


