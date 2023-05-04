Former WWE Creative Writer Believes Brock Lesnar Will "Kill" Cody Rhodes At Backlash

During the latest Wrestling With Freddie, actor and former WWE creative writer Freddie Prinze Jr. discussed his thoughts on the upcoming Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar match at WWE Backlash 2023 this weekend.

Prinze is predicting a squash victory for Lesnar.

“I’m more excited to see this match than any of the other matches on the card. I love Cody Rhodes, my daughter loves Cody Rhodes. Brock Lesnar is freaking awesome, man. He’s a unicorn. No one can do what he does… I want Cody to win, but now I’m all in on the ‘hard times’ story, and I think Brock’s gonna kill him, and I think he’s gonna kill him like he did John Cena at SummerSlam back in the day where it was a borderline squash match.”