AEW Main Event For Double Or Nothing 2023 Set

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 04, 2023

The Four Pillars (Darby Allin, Jungle Boy, Sammy Guevara, MJF) of AEW will collide for the world championship at Double or Nothing 2023/

The match was confirmed during Wednesday Dynamite, which saw Allin and Jungle Boy defeat Guevara and the champ in tag team action. This made it official it would be a Four-Way title match rather than a solo contest between MJF and Guevara.

Tony Khan Confirms Over 43,000 Tickets Sold During AEW All In London Pre-Sale

Tony Khan announced today that the company has 43,000 tickets for AEW All In London during yesterday's pre-sale. This is viewed as a big suc [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin May 03, 2023 03:31PM


