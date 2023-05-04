AEW Main Event For Double Or Nothing 2023 Set

The Four Pillars (Darby Allin, Jungle Boy, Sammy Guevara, MJF) of AEW will collide for the world championship at Double or Nothing 2023/

The match was confirmed during Wednesday Dynamite, which saw Allin and Jungle Boy defeat Guevara and the champ in tag team action. This made it official it would be a Four-Way title match rather than a solo contest between MJF and Guevara.