AEW Main Event For Double Or Nothing 2023 Set

The Four Pillars (Darby Allin, Jungle Boy, Sammy Guevara, MJF) of AEW will collide for the world championship at Double or Nothing 2023/
The match was confirmed during Wednesday Dynamite, which saw Allin and Jungle Boy defeat Guevara and the champ in tag team action. This made it official it would be a Four-Way title match rather than a solo contest between MJF and Guevara.
The #AEWDoN main event is OFFICIAL! It will be a four-way Four Pillars match for the #AEW World Championship LIVE on PPV between Champion @The_MJF, @sammyguevara, @DarbyAllin and @boy_myth_legend!#AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS every Wednesday! pic.twitter.com/srXRCFhgfF— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 4, 2023
