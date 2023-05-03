WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tony Khan Confirms Over 43,000 Tickets Sold During AEW All In London Pre-Sale

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 03, 2023

Tony Khan announced today that the company has 43,000 tickets for AEW All In London during yesterday's pre-sale. This is viewed as a big success for the company which has announced no matches for the event.

Khan revealed the revenue for the event stands at £4.5M ($5.7M).

Khan's tweet:

Thanks to our great fans, only 32 hours into the pre-sale for #AEWAllIn London, we've already sold over 43,000 tickets for over £4.5M ($5.7M), before general on-sale has even begun, with more great seats going onsale soon!

Let's celebrate on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite TONIGHT!

AEW Dark On YouTube Is Ending

AEW programming is going through somewhat of a shake-up with all of its content set to air exclusively on Warner Brothers Discovery’s [...]

