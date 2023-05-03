Tony Khan Confirms Over 43,000 Tickets Sold During AEW All In London Pre-Sale

Tony Khan announced today that the company has 43,000 tickets for AEW All In London during yesterday's pre-sale. This is viewed as a big success for the company which has announced no matches for the event.
Khan revealed the revenue for the event stands at £4.5M ($5.7M).
Khan's tweet:
Thanks to our great fans, only 32 hours into the pre-sale for #AEWAllIn London, we've already sold over 43,000 tickets for over £4.5M ($5.7M), before general on-sale has even begun, with more great seats going onsale soon!
Let's celebrate on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite TONIGHT!
