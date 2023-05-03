WWE Has A New Rule Concerning Talent Injuries

During Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez revealed a new internal rule in WWE regarding injuries and making reference to Britt Baker’s AEW t-shirt that features her with a black eye following the attack by The Outcasts:

“Apparently there’s a new rule that WWE talent are not allowed to take pictures of their injuries and there is an absolute (rule) that you are not allowed to take any pictures of any blood whatsoever. I guess they don’t want anyone to be making shirts or something like that with their image.”