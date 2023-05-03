WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Has A New Rule Concerning Talent Injuries

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 03, 2023

WWE Has A New Rule Concerning Talent Injuries

During Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez revealed a new internal rule in WWE regarding injuries and making reference to Britt Baker’s AEW t-shirt that features her with a black eye following the attack by The Outcasts:

“Apparently there’s a new rule that WWE talent are not allowed to take pictures of their injuries and there is an absolute (rule) that you are not allowed to take any pictures of any blood whatsoever. I guess they don’t want anyone to be making shirts or something like that with their image.”

