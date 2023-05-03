Olympic Gold Medalist Tamyra Mensah-Stock Signs Contract With WWE

WWE has signed another Olympic gold medalist following the signing of Gable Steveson in 2021.

ESPN reports WWE has signed Tamyra Mensah-Stock who competed at the Tokyo Olympics.

She became the Olympic champion at 68 kilograms at the Tokyo Games in 2021, as the first Black woman to win gold in freestyle wrestling. Since winning she has expressed wanting to join WWE. company. She won the 2022 world championship in Belgrade, Serbia, for her second world title.

"I didn't want to end my career on that note," Mensah-Stock said. "So I did another world championships, I wiped the floor with everybody, and I was like, 'Man, this is not fun anymore. I need a change.' Something in the back of my head that's just been itching at me, a dream of mine for I don't know how long. I just wanted to be in the WWE."



On Monday, she started at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

In regard to Steveson, he returned to amateur wrestling with the goal of joining the Olympic team for the 2024 Paris Games. His WWE future for now remains unclear.