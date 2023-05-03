WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Olympic Gold Medalist Tamyra Mensah-Stock Signs Contract With WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 03, 2023

Olympic Gold Medalist Tamyra Mensah-Stock Signs Contract With WWE

WWE has signed another Olympic gold medalist following the signing of Gable Steveson in 2021. 

ESPN reports WWE has signed Tamyra Mensah-Stock who competed at the Tokyo Olympics.

She became the Olympic champion at 68 kilograms at the Tokyo Games in 2021, as the first Black woman to win gold in freestyle wrestling. Since winning she has expressed wanting to join WWE. company. She won the 2022 world championship in Belgrade, Serbia, for her second world title.

"I didn't want to end my career on that note," Mensah-Stock said. "So I did another world championships, I wiped the floor with everybody, and I was like, 'Man, this is not fun anymore. I need a change.' Something in the back of my head that's just been itching at me, a dream of mine for I don't know how long. I just wanted to be in the WWE."
 
On Monday, she started at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. 

In regard to Steveson, he returned to amateur wrestling with the goal of joining the Olympic team for the 2024 Paris Games. His WWE future for now remains unclear.

WWE Host Maria Menounos Reveals She Has Beaten Pancreatic Cancer

During an interview with People.com, Maria Menounos who regularly pops up on WWE television revealed that she beat pancreatic cancer. [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin May 03, 2023 03:23PM

Source: espn.com
Tags: #wwe #tamyra mensahstock #olympics

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81871/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer