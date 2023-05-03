WWE Host Maria Menounos Reveals She Has Beaten Pancreatic Cancer

During an interview with People.com, Maria Menounos who regularly pops up on WWE television revealed that she beat pancreatic cancer.

Menounos was diagnosed with stage 2 pancreatic cancer in January with a baby on the way. Doctors caught the cancer early and the tumor was removed along with part of her pancreas, spleen, and a large fibroid.

"I need people to know there are places they can go to catch things early," Menounos said. "You can't let fear get in the way. I had that moment where I thought I was a goner—but I'm okay because I caught this early enough." Menounos previously batted a benign brain tumor in 2017.

WNS wishes Menounos all the best with her recovery and health.