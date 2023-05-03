WWE Hall Of Famer Says Morale Is Better Following Regime Change

During an interview with Inside The Ropes, Teddy Long reflected on his recent appearance as part of the 2023 WWE Draft, noting the company with Triple H in control is a lot better:

“Well, like you just said they had a regime change. You know what I mean? So there you go right there. I feel real good man. Like I said, I’m not there to try to be full-time anymore. You know what I mean? I really don’t want that.

“I just want to enjoy the rest of my life, you know, and go back and make appearances like I just did this past weekend you know, I’m happy with that. But if they want me to come back and do some full-time I got no problem with that.

“But I think like you’re saying with the regime change now it’s a lot better. The morale is better because I was there I had a chance to witness that. So you know, I’d love to be you know, a full-time part of it if that’s what they wanted me to do.”