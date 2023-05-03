WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Posted By: Guy Incognito on May 03, 2023

Cody Rhodes Says His Goals Are Still The Same

Cody Rhodes was recently interviewed by Comic Book Nation, where Cody spoke about the new WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

"Triple H, being the coach here and calling the shots, and making it clear that the World Heavyweight Championship, from a fan of physical belts and all the nods and things that were done; the lions, pieces of old titles put on this hunting piece of metal that Triple H unveiled, as a fan of classic titles, it’s definitely something that piqued my interest. That’s the title that represents Raw. That’s the title that main events Raw. That’s the title that is the franchise title for the USA Network. I can’t say that I don’t want it. I can’t say that’s not something that, if you look and revise your goals and say, ‘this is the route we have to go,’ especially with me being drafted to Raw, that might be more of a case of a different story. The goal is still the same for me, but by no means am I, or should anyone, be looking down on the new World Championship. It’s one of those things where in time, people will hopefully come to love and revere. It’s being positioned as the lead title for the brand itself and it will take a lead individual to handle it. Raw has a stacked roster. I definitely want to throw myself in the mix. I try not to get into the discussion because of how WrestleMania 39 ends, a lot of people wonder how I would look at this. I try not to get into a discussion on it because, in my mind, the goal hasn’t changed, but other things are going to come up. You’re going to confront new adversity and for me, that’s Brock Lesnar more than anything. I can’t even think about that beautiful belt until I’m able to do something that very few people are able to do; get in the ring with The Beast and not just survive, but win."

Tags: #wwe #cody rhodes

