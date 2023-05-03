WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Man Sentenced To 15 Years In Prison For Attempted Kidnap Of WWE Superstar Sonya Deville

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 03, 2023

Man Sentenced To 15 Years In Prison For Attempted Kidnap Of WWE Superstar Sonya Deville

Phillip A. Thomas II who once attempted to kidnap WWE Superstar Sonya Deville has received a prison sentence.

In August 2020, Phillip A. Thomas II traveled to Deville’s home after several months of extensive planning to kidnap her. He entered her house through a patio screen with Deville managing to escape the house without being harmed. Her friend Mandy Rose was also in the house with her at the time of the incident.

Thomas was equipt with a whole host of materials which included a knife, plastic zip ties, duct tape, mace, and other personal items.

Fox 13 revealed that Thomas has been sentenced to 15 years for the attempted kidnapping after coming to a plea agreement. Thomas pleaded guilty to the charges. In addition to 15 years in prison, he was also sentenced to 15 years of probation.

Major U.S. City Preparing To Bid For WWE Royal Rumble 2024

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 might be heading to Florida! Orlando is reportedly preparing a bid that would see the annual WWE return for the first [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin May 02, 2023 05:06PM


Tags: #wwe #sonya deville

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81863/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer