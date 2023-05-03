Man Sentenced To 15 Years In Prison For Attempted Kidnap Of WWE Superstar Sonya Deville

Phillip A. Thomas II who once attempted to kidnap WWE Superstar Sonya Deville has received a prison sentence.

In August 2020, Phillip A. Thomas II traveled to Deville’s home after several months of extensive planning to kidnap her. He entered her house through a patio screen with Deville managing to escape the house without being harmed. Her friend Mandy Rose was also in the house with her at the time of the incident.

Thomas was equipt with a whole host of materials which included a knife, plastic zip ties, duct tape, mace, and other personal items.

Thomas was arrested and charged with Aggravated Stalking, Armed Burglary of a Dwelling, Attempted Armed Kidnapping, and Criminal Mischief.

Fox 13 revealed that Thomas has been sentenced to 15 years for the attempted kidnapping after coming to a plea agreement. Thomas pleaded guilty to the charges. In addition to 15 years in prison, he was also sentenced to 15 years of probation.