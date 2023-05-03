WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Indi Hartwell Relinquishes WWE NXT Women's Championship

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 03, 2023

During Tuesday's WWE NXT on USA Network, Indi Hartwell came to the ring on crutches and a walking boot.

Hartwell announced that she would be vacating the title and a tournament will be held to crown a new champion starting next week.

The finals will take place at the NXT Battleground event. Hartwell was carried out of the ring by Dexter Lumis, who showed up from under the ring.

After Hartwell left the ring, several of the women on the roster went out to the ring and a big brawl broke out to close the show. Hartwell will next be appearing on the RAW roster when she heels from injury.

Tags: #wwe #nxt #indi hartwell

