WWE Superstar Gunther and Jinny get married

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 01, 2023

WWE Superstar Gunther and Jinny are now married.

The couple started dating each other during their time together in WWE NXT UK dating back to 2021.

Jinny signed with WWE back in 2018. She last wrestled for NXT UK in November 2022 and on January 14, 2023, on her Twitter account, Jinny announced her retirement from wrestling due to an injury.

The couple married over the weekend. The WWE Intercontinental Champion announced their marriage with the following tweet:

Congratulations!