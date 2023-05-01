Kevin Nash and Sean Oliver Announce The Launch of Kliq This TV

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Kliq This TV Launches May 1st, 2023: Wrestling Legend Kevin Nash and Award-Winning Author and Host Sean Oliver Bring Exclusive Content to Fans Through Brand Army Wrestling legend Kevin Nash and award-winning author and host Sean Oliver are proud to announce the launch of Kliq This TV on May 1st, 2023. The duo is taking their popular podcast: Kliq This to the next level by partnering with the fan-monetization platform Brand Army, where business-minded creators are making millions.

“Kliq This TV” offers two tiers for fans to join through Brand Army:

1. The "Kliq Army" Free Membership:

● Early access to Kliq This episodes on Friday night, before the Monday morning release

● Advanced notice for new merchandise and live show tickets

● Notifications and updates about the show

2. The “11th Soft” Club Membership (at $9.99 per month):

● Early, commercial-free access to Kliq This episodes on Friday night ● Attendance to weekly live audience tapings of the show, typically on Wednesday nights

● Access to behind-the-scenes pre-show meetings

● Monthly “Nash and Friends Watch Alongs”, where Kevin, Sean, and special guests from wrestling and entertainment watch and discuss movies, TV shows, or wrestling matches

Fans can join “Kliq This TV” now for free or become a part of the 11th Soft Club for an enhanced experience at www.kliqthistv.com. The reveal of the guest and topic for the May 16th live premiere of “Nash and Friends” will occur on the May 8th episode of “Kliq This.” For more information, please visit www.kliqthistv.com or follow Kliq This on social media.

About Kliq This:

“Kliq This” is a popular podcast hosted by wrestling legend Kevin Nash and award-winning author and host Sean Oliver, garnering their YouTube channel 2.5 million views monthly. With their unique insights, humor, and behind-the-scenes knowledge, the duo has amassed a dedicated following since its inception. “Kliq This TV” aims to bring even more value and entertainment to their fans with exclusive content and experiences.

About Brand Army:

Brand Army is a leading fan-monetization platform designed for creators to make millions by offering exclusive content and experiences to their loyal fans. Business-minded creators can secure their Brand Army channel and start making money today by providing value to their audience.