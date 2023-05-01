Alexa Bliss Reportedly Returning To WWE TV Soon

Expect Alexa Bliss back on WWE television very soon.

Insider source The BoozerRasslin is reporting that the company wants Bliss back for the upcoming Night of Champions premium live event in Saudi Arabia, which means that she should return after the Backlash event next weekend.

It remains unclear if Bray Wyatt will be returning also as she was last linked to working with him, but he has taken time out to deal with illness.

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated that Alexa Bliss is "ready to return."

