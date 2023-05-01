WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Alexa Bliss Reportedly Returning To WWE TV Soon

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 01, 2023

Expect Alexa Bliss back on WWE television very soon.

Insider source The BoozerRasslin is reporting that the company wants Bliss back for the upcoming Night of Champions premium live event in Saudi Arabia, which means that she should return after the Backlash event next weekend.

It remains unclear if Bray Wyatt will be returning also as she was last linked to working with him, but he has taken time out to deal with illness.

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated that Alexa Bliss is "ready to return."

Source: f4wonline.com
Tags: #wwe #alexa bliss

