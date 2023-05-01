WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Carmella and Corey Graves Expecting Their First Child

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 01, 2023

WWE Superstars Carmella and Corey Graves announced today that they are expecting their first child.

The baby is due in November after Carmella found out she was pregnant in March. Carmella has suffered two miscarriages in the past.

Carmella recalled entering a "deep depression" after dealing with an ectopic pregnancy and receiving support from Stephanie McMahon:

“It’s just all been such a whirlwind,” she told Good Morning America. “I think because of my past, it was hard to get excited off the bat about this one, but I was cautiously optimistic. I try to have a good mindset, a positive mindset this time around, and it’s working. So I’m very happy about that. After the first [test], I’m like, ‘Oh, are we sure? Are we sure?’ … I mean, I took [additional tests] for weeks just to make sure they still said positive. So it’s really just been such a mind work to get my head around. But the fact that I’m here, I’m on the other side of it, I’m almost out of the first trimester at this point … it’s been quite a journey.”
 
Congratulations!

