Omos Comments On The Online Criticism He Receives

WWE Superstar Omos has drawn much criticism surrounding his current push, revealing he reads everything online about himself during an interview with Shakiel Mahjouri of SHAK Wrestling.

Commenting on the online fan reaction, Omos said:

“I just gotta perform for me. As long as (the crowd) enjoys it, I see everything (about me) online… but at the end of the day all you gotta do is go out, perform, and make them shut up.”

On his match with Strowman at Crown Jewel 2022, Omos said:

“I remember all the doubters before we went out there and had that good match that we did. Sometimes you just gotta show that you are who you are.”