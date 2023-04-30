WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Omos Comments On The Online Criticism He Receives

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 30, 2023

Omos Comments On The Online Criticism He Receives

WWE Superstar Omos has drawn much criticism surrounding his current push, revealing he reads everything online about himself during an interview with Shakiel Mahjouri of SHAK Wrestling.

Commenting on the online fan reaction, Omos said:

“I just gotta perform for me. As long as (the crowd) enjoys it, I see everything (about me) online… but at the end of the day all you gotta do is go out, perform, and make them shut up.”

On his match with Strowman at Crown Jewel 2022, Omos said:

“I remember all the doubters before we went out there and had that good match that we did. Sometimes you just gotta show that you are who you are.”

Lita Says Current WWE Women’s Division Is Fearless

WWE Hall of Famer Lita was recently interviewed by Sports Illustrated during which she discussed her return to the ring, the current women's [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 30, 2023 04:05PM


Tags: #wwe #omos

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81842/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer