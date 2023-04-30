Lita Says Current WWE Women’s Division Is Fearless

WWE Hall of Famer Lita was recently interviewed by Sports Illustrated during which she discussed her return to the ring, the current women's division, and her association with Trish Stratus.

On returning to the ring:

“The injuries I’ve had in the past, I can’t say they don’t try to creep their way into my head every time I get back in the ring. Once I’m in the ring, I usually forget all about that. That’s the only way for me to be successful. If you’re doubting yourself when you’re in there, it’s a surefire way to get hurt again. It plays in my head still, but I’m very fortunate that most days I feel great.”

On the current women’s division:

“They’re fearless in a way that they don’t know there were boundaries and limitations placed on them subconsciously. They have fostered an environment where they meet every challenge and exceed expectations every single time. I love that fearless energy and how infectious it is in the locker room.”

On association with Trish Stratus:

“We both recognized that we had something the first day we met. We just had a really nice chemistry and got along so well. In our first rivalry, with Team Xtreme and T&A [Test and Albert] and doing those six-man tags, we knew right away that we had something special.”