WWE Superstar Baron Corbin Noticeably Moved By Crowd Reaction

WWE Superstar Baron Corbin secured his first win of 2023 this weekend.
Following his match, during which he defeated Rick Boog he broke his character to react to big win at the April 29 house show in Paris, France.
Corbin was seen smiling and looking genuinely moved with emotion by the crowd chanting for him before the match got underway. He tweeted after the match:
Wow!!!
Tonight was beyond INCREDIBLE!! Thank you #WWEParis
I think I have to move here now bc this was a night I will never forget! #wwe
Retweeting the clip, he added:
Tonight was wild! Like I said I’ll never forget it!
Baron Corbin looking stunned yet moved as the Paris crowd cheer him on.— Wrestle Features (@WrestleFeatures) April 30, 2023
What a wholesome reaction. pic.twitter.com/P4x8zAVNcG
