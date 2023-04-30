WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Superstar Baron Corbin Noticeably Moved By Crowd Reaction

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 30, 2023

WWE Superstar Baron Corbin secured his first win of 2023 this weekend.

Following his match, during which he defeated Rick Boog he broke his character to react to big win at the April 29 house show in Paris, France.

Corbin was seen smiling and looking genuinely moved with emotion by the crowd chanting for him before the match got underway. He tweeted after the match:

Wow!!!

Tonight was beyond INCREDIBLE!! Thank you #WWEParis

I think I have to move here now bc this was a night I will never forget! #wwe

Retweeting the clip, he added:

Tonight was wild! Like I said I’ll never forget it!

Tags: #wwe #baron corbin #paris #france

