WWE Hall of Famer Believes There "Was A Lot Left On The Table With Samoa Joe”

"Road Dogg" Brian James believes that there was much more to be done with Samoa Joe before his eventual WWE release in 2022. During the latest episode of Oh... You Didn’t Know podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer stated:

"100 percent (there was more to Samoa Joe in WWE). I think Samoa Joe is money any way you look at it. He’s a great promo, I believe every word he says, he’s well-spoken, he’s a big tank of a man, he can fly around like a bumblebee. He shouldn’t be able to but he can and so it’s just incredible how much money is left on the table with Samoa Joe and look, I don’t know how he’s doing now or whatever but I just think from our company and me working with him, man, there was a lot left on the table with Samoa Joe."

Prior to being released from WWE, Joe also worked as a commentator for the company while he was out recovering from concussions. Speaking on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, Joe commented on the challenges he faced while working as a commentator:

"I think the hardest part about commentary is the man in your ear [Vince McMahon]. You can attest to that. It's just because he's very exact. He wants what he wants. No beef with that. 'Okay, I get it.' I just thought about what I would want people to say about me when I was wrestling. That really was my main focal point. 'If I'm so and so, how would I want to be talked about? If I was on top and was putting on the pressure, how would I want to be described?' Really, that's the mindset I took into it. I wanted to enhance whatever performer that was in the ring," said Joe.