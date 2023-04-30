Former WWE Superstar Hints At WWE Draft Return

Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona (Zack Ryder in WWE) has caused further online speculation about his possible return to the company.
Matt Cardona who has elevated his career on the independent scene has long been rumored to be making a WWE return, although noting has yet materialized.
Following SmackDown on Friday, Cardona took to Twitter to share his previous SmackDown Live draft graphic previously used in the 2016 WWE Draft.
April 29, 2023
Cardona is likely just playing around on Twitter, but many still believe he is on the cusp of returning to WWE.
⚡ Corey Graves Believes New WWE World Champion Will Be "Less Than" Roman Reigns
During this week’s WWE After The Bell podcast, RAW announcer Corey Graves discussed the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion and how he [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 29, 2023 05:06PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com