Former WWE Superstar Hints At WWE Draft Return

Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona (Zack Ryder in WWE) has caused further online speculation about his possible return to the company.

Matt Cardona who has elevated his career on the independent scene has long been rumored to be making a WWE return, although noting has yet materialized.

Following SmackDown on Friday, Cardona took to Twitter to share his previous SmackDown Live draft graphic previously used in the 2016 WWE Draft.

Cardona is likely just playing around on Twitter, but many still believe he is on the cusp of returning to WWE.