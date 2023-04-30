WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Former WWE Superstar Hints At WWE Draft Return

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 30, 2023

Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona (Zack Ryder in WWE) has caused further online speculation about his possible return to the company.

Matt Cardona who has elevated his career on the independent scene has long been rumored to be making a WWE return, although noting has yet materialized.

Following SmackDown on Friday, Cardona took to Twitter to share his previous SmackDown Live draft graphic previously used in the 2016 WWE Draft.

Cardona is likely just playing around on Twitter, but many still believe he is on the cusp of returning to WWE.

Tags: #wwe #matt cardona #zack ryder

