Corey Graves Believes New WWE World Champion Will Be "Less Than" Roman Reigns

During this week’s WWE After The Bell podcast, RAW announcer Corey Graves discussed the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion and how he feels it will feel "less than" Roman Reigns no matter who holds the title.

“I think it’s exciting to have that championship back because it gives ‘Raw’ and ‘SmackDown’ both the opportunity to identify themselves as separate, strong, complete brands.”

“But with the introduction or reintroduction of the World Heavyweight Championship comes an epic workload. Until somebody beats Roman Reigns, there will always be a perception that any other champion, any other superstar, is slightly less than. So the onus is on whoever becomes World Heavyweight Champion at Night of Champions to put in the work.”

He added of the new champion:

“It is now on your shoulders to prove that you are not less than Roman Reigns, you are just different than Roman Reigns because you are on a different branded show.”