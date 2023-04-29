WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Corey Graves Believes New WWE World Champion Will Be "Less Than" Roman Reigns

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 29, 2023

Corey Graves Believes New WWE World Champion Will Be "Less Than" Roman Reigns

During this week’s WWE After The Bell podcast, RAW announcer Corey Graves discussed the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion and how he feels it will feel "less than" Roman Reigns no matter who holds the title.

“I think it’s exciting to have that championship back because it gives ‘Raw’ and ‘SmackDown’ both the opportunity to identify themselves as separate, strong, complete brands.”

“But with the introduction or reintroduction of the World Heavyweight Championship comes an epic workload. Until somebody beats Roman Reigns, there will always be a perception that any other champion, any other superstar, is slightly less than. So the onus is on whoever becomes World Heavyweight Champion at Night of Champions to put in the work.”

He added of the new champion:

“It is now on your shoulders to prove that you are not less than Roman Reigns, you are just different than Roman Reigns because you are on a different branded show.”

Family Of WWE Hall Of Famer "Disappointed" At Wembley Stadium Anniversary Snub

Georgia Smith the daughter of the late great The British Bulldog has hit out following a snub by Wembley Stadium which is celebrating its 10 [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 29, 2023 01:42PM

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #wwe #corey graves #roman reigns

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81828/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer