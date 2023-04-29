WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Family Of WWE Hall Of Famer "Disappointed" At Wembley Stadium Anniversary Snub

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 29, 2023

Family Of WWE Hall Of Famer "Disappointed" At Wembley Stadium Anniversary Snub

Georgia Smith the daughter of the late great The British Bulldog has hit out following a snub by Wembley Stadium which is celebrating its 100th year.

She is upset the stadium didn't feature her dad or uncle Bret Hart in a photo celebrating some of the most iconic moments at the stadium. 

In 1992, at Wembley Stadium, 80,000 fans attended SummerSlam from London, England. That show was headlined by The British Bulldog defeating Bret Hart for the Intercontinental Championship. It is one of the most fondly remembered matches in WWE history.

She tweeted:

“Disappointing to see that my dad and my uncle Bret aren’t included in this.”

WWE Announces Supplemental 2023 Draft Picks, Including Free Agents

Following night one of the 2023 WWE Draft on SmackDown there were more picks made on Smackdown Lowdown. RAW has more picks due to the fact i [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 29, 2023 01:28PM

 


Tags: #wwe #wembley stadium #london #georgia smith #the british bulldog #bret hart

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81827/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer