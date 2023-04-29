Family Of WWE Hall Of Famer "Disappointed" At Wembley Stadium Anniversary Snub

Georgia Smith the daughter of the late great The British Bulldog has hit out following a snub by Wembley Stadium which is celebrating its 100th year.

She is upset the stadium didn't feature her dad or uncle Bret Hart in a photo celebrating some of the most iconic moments at the stadium.

In 1992, at Wembley Stadium, 80,000 fans attended SummerSlam from London, England. That show was headlined by The British Bulldog defeating Bret Hart for the Intercontinental Championship. It is one of the most fondly remembered matches in WWE history.

She tweeted:

“Disappointing to see that my dad and my uncle Bret aren’t included in this.”

