WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

WWE Announces Supplemental 2023 Draft Picks, Including Free Agents

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 29, 2023

WWE Announces Supplemental 2023 Draft Picks, Including Free Agents

Following night one of the 2023 WWE Draft on SmackDown there were more picks made on Smackdown Lowdown. RAW has more picks due to the fact it is a longer broadcast.

RAW:

Natalya
Viking Raiders (Erik, Ivar & Valhalla)
Dexter Lumis
Candice LeRae
Maximum Male Models (Mansoor, Mace & Maxxine Dupri)
Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville
Zoey Stark
JD McDonagh
Apollo Crews

The trio of Stark, McDonagh & Crews were all NXT draft picks although Crews obviously spent many years on the WWE main roster.

SmackDown:

Hit Row (Top Dolla, Ashante “Thee” Adonis & B-Fab)
Lacey Evans

WWE also announced reveled the following free agents:

Dolph Ziggler
Omos (w/MVP)
Mustafa Ali
Von Wagner


Tags: #wwe #smackdown #raw #nxt #wwe draft #draft

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81824/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer