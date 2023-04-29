WWE Announces Supplemental 2023 Draft Picks, Including Free Agents

Following night one of the 2023 WWE Draft on SmackDown there were more picks made on Smackdown Lowdown. RAW has more picks due to the fact it is a longer broadcast.

RAW:

Natalya

Viking Raiders (Erik, Ivar & Valhalla)

Dexter Lumis

Candice LeRae

Maximum Male Models (Mansoor, Mace & Maxxine Dupri)

Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville

Zoey Stark

JD McDonagh

Apollo Crews

The trio of Stark, McDonagh & Crews were all NXT draft picks although Crews obviously spent many years on the WWE main roster.

SmackDown:

Hit Row (Top Dolla, Ashante “Thee” Adonis & B-Fab)

Lacey Evans

WWE also announced reveled the following free agents:

Dolph Ziggler

Omos (w/MVP)

Mustafa Ali

Von Wagner