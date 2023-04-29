WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Mercedes Mone Reacts To Trinity Fatu Making IMPACT Wrestling Debut

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 29, 2023

Mercedes Mone (Sasha Banks) has now reacted to former WWE star Trinity Fatu (Naomi) making her debut for IMPACT Wrestling at Friday's set of television tapings.

The two stars walked out of a WWE RAW taping in May 2022, with Mone now in NJPW/STARDOM and Fatu in IMPACT Wrestling.

Mone was in the building to see Trinity making her IMPACT Wrestling entrance. She tweeted:

"@TheTrinity_Fatu is here to make an IMPACT!!! She bout to knock out all competition & leave em in the rear view. Get it sis"

