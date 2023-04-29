Mercedes Mone Reacts To Trinity Fatu Making IMPACT Wrestling Debut

Mercedes Mone (Sasha Banks) has now reacted to former WWE star Trinity Fatu (Naomi) making her debut for IMPACT Wrestling at Friday's set of television tapings.

The two stars walked out of a WWE RAW taping in May 2022, with Mone now in NJPW/STARDOM and Fatu in IMPACT Wrestling.

Mone was in the building to see Trinity making her IMPACT Wrestling entrance. She tweeted:

"@TheTrinity_Fatu is here to make an IMPACT!!! She bout to knock out all competition & leave em in the rear view. Get it sis"

