Trinity Fatu (Naomi) Debuts At Tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Tapings

During the tapings, Trinity Fatu (formerly Naomi in WWE) made her debut for the company.

Trinity revealed she came to the promotion to win the IMPACT Knockouts Championship. She was then greeted by the IMPACT Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo. Jordynne Grace then came out to remind both Deonna and Trinity that she is next in line for a title shot.