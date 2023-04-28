WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Trinity Fatu (Naomi) Debuts At Tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Tapings

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 28, 2023

Trinity Fatu made her IMPACT Wrestling debut as the TV tapings on April 28 in Chicago, IL.

During the tapings, Trinity Fatu (formerly Naomi in WWE) made her debut for the company.

Trinity revealed she came to the promotion to win the IMPACT Knockouts Championship. She was then greeted by the IMPACT Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo. Jordynne Grace then came out to remind both Deonna and Trinity that she is next in line for a title shot.

