Trinity Fatu (Naomi) Debuts At Tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Tapings

Trinity Fatu made her IMPACT Wrestling debut as the TV tapings on April 28 in Chicago, IL.
During the tapings, Trinity Fatu (formerly Naomi in WWE) made her debut for the company.
Trinity revealed she came to the promotion to win the IMPACT Knockouts Championship. She was then greeted by the IMPACT Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo. Jordynne Grace then came out to remind both Deonna and Trinity that she is next in line for a title shot.
.@IMPACTWRESTLING is gonna #FeelTheGlow!— Qumar Zaman - 💉Booster vaxxed (Pfizer COVID-19) (@TheQumarZaman) April 29, 2023
Welcome back @TheTrinity_Fatu!#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/Sqgo66MhLL
The champ @DeonnaPurrazzo welcomes @TheTrinity_Fatu to @IMPACTWRESTLING, after Trinity said she came to win the Knockouts Championship.#IMPACTonAXSTV #Virtuosa pic.twitter.com/2OvIU7OBK0— Qumar Zaman - 💉Booster vaxxed (Pfizer COVID-19) (@TheQumarZaman) April 29, 2023
She’s GLOWING😭✨ pic.twitter.com/1cvPIhVQRV— DS Ring the Belle 🔔 (@ringthebelleds) April 29, 2023
